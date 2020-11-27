Ernie resided 90 of his 96 years in Dixon, CA. Ernie left Dixon for good on November 16th of natural causes in the good care of friends, family and God.Ernie will be missed by friends and family as one of the most kind-hearted souls there ever was. Ernie was a true Boy Scout, always prepared, always willing, an outdoorsman, philatelist, numismatist. He had a deep appreciation of Civil War relics and an especially warm place for trains. There is still an O-gauge track circumnavigating the tree in his back yard. He and Mary traveled the globe, once on the Concord as well as the Orient Express. They owned an RV with many happy miles on it. Ernie worked as hard as he played, farming with his father, carrying on the tradition until 1980 when he retired. Ernie never intended to live to 96; he figured it'd go on forever. He was as careful with his body as his soul. He was good for one joke per visit and always had a positive outlook. He was also wry and understanding of the shortfalls of his peers. Ernie was extremely proud that his great-grandfather and namesake Ernest Weyand was appointed Superior Court Judge by Hiram Johnson, the 23rd Governor of California. This history carried so much weight that Ernie, himself, went by the colloquial moniker "Judge".Ernie's mother Gazenia's maiden name was Gibson, after which are named County Road 24, Gibson Road and the Gibson Museum located in the Gibson mansion in Woodland, CA. He graduated from Dixon High School in 1943 and later that year joined the Army. He was a sergeant in the Battle of the Bulge. Ernie would tell you that he had the longest-standing membership in the Sacramento Elks Club at 72 years before cancelling his membership last year. He was a life-long member of St. Peter's Church in Dixon. An only child, he succeeds his father, Ralph and mother, Gazenia who married in 1920. Ernie precedes his wife Mary Weyand after 39 very loving years of marriage. He leaves behind his step-granddaughter, Lindsay Porten; his godson, Christopher Wallis and a litany of the rest of us with wonderful memories of him.Visitation will be at Milton Carpenter Funeral Home in Dixon on December 1 from 3 to 6 p.m. with a rosary at 5 p.m. A private interment will be at the Woodland Cemetery. A Memorial Mass at St. Peter's will be held in Ernie's honor at an indeterminate date. All arrangements are tentative due to the latest COVID-19 developments.





