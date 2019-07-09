Dr. Ethan Ross Sellers passed away on July 4. Dr. Sellers was a 2016 graduate of Thomas Jefferson University Sidney Kimmel School of Medicine. He then attended the Family Medicine Residency program at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center-Vallejo and graduated in June. He was to continue his education with a Palliative Care Fellowship at UC Davis Medical Center. During both Medical School and Residency, Dr. Sellers was elected to the Gold Humanism Honor Society.Ethan loved life and lived it to its fullest. His hearts' desire was to serve others, and although his time in medicine was brief, he touched many lives, bringing his warmth, compassion and kindness to all. He had a passion for writing and participated in literary circles and had published several of his pieces. He was an avid outdoorsman and was equally thrilled by climbing a mountain or strolling on a beach. More than anything he loved people- making connections, helping anyone he could, sharing his enthusiasm for life. Ethan is survived by his loving parents, William and Lauri Sellers of Denver, PA; his dedicated bother, Jordan R Sellers, of Davis, and his devoted partner, Vandy Cam of San Ramon. In addition, his maternal grandparents, Donald and Marguerite Zern of Jeffersonville, PA and Evelyn Sellers of Jamison, PA. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, George H. Sellers and his dear friend, Thomas M Hecker. We know they are together sharing a great game of pinochle! Ethan will be held closely by his many aunts, uncles and cousins as well.Ethan will be missed by many but would want all whom he touched to hold onto their memories and remember him with a smile, a story, and a song. A quote from our precious boy, "As long as there are those who remember us and share, we are never gone. Our soul and our essence lives on in others, always".A Celebration of Life will be held in the main courtyard at the Kaiser Permanente Medical Facility, Vallejo on Tuesday, July 9 at 6 p.m.The Ethan Sellers Memorial Scholarship Fund has been established in his memory. His family would be honored for any contributions. Checks may be mailed to the attention of Elizabeth Kleier at Kaiser Permanente, 975 Sereno Drive, Vallejo, CA 94589.

W00134130-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter on July 9, 2019