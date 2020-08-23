Eugene Wesley Thornbrugh, 97, passed on August 14, 2020 following a long decline after suffering a brain injury several years ago. Born February 12, 1923, in the small town of Amsterdam, MO, Eugene's professional path was blazed when, as a small boy, he witnessed a biplane land and take off in a farmer's field. During the course of logging 24,000 flying hours, Eugene served as the Flight Engineer on large military (B-29s and C-124s) and commercial (707s, 727s, and DC-8s) aircraft. Throughout his lifetime, he enjoyed taking up family and friends in light aircraft and capturing his experiences in photographs and films. A lifelong student of history, especially military, Eugene devoted his life to ensuring the well-being and security of his family. As a family member recalled Eugene once saying, "A smart man learns from his mistakes; a wise man learns from others'."He is survived by his wife of 78 years, Jean; children, Carol, David, Steven and daughter-in-law Michelle and Douglas; and grandchildren, Tony and daughter-in-law Lisa, Aaron, Chloe, and Sophia, and great-granddaughters, Katleyn and Emma.A private ceremony for family members will be held at McCune Garden Chapel.





