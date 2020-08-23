1/
Eugene Wesley Thornbrugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Wesley Thornbrugh, 97, passed on August 14, 2020 following a long decline after suffering a brain injury several years ago. Born February 12, 1923, in the small town of Amsterdam, MO, Eugene's professional path was blazed when, as a small boy, he witnessed a biplane land and take off in a farmer's field. During the course of logging 24,000 flying hours, Eugene served as the Flight Engineer on large military (B-29s and C-124s) and commercial (707s, 727s, and DC-8s) aircraft. Throughout his lifetime, he enjoyed taking up family and friends in light aircraft and capturing his experiences in photographs and films. A lifelong student of history, especially military, Eugene devoted his life to ensuring the well-being and security of his family. As a family member recalled Eugene once saying, "A smart man learns from his mistakes; a wise man learns from others'."He is survived by his wife of 78 years, Jean; children, Carol, David, Steven and daughter-in-law Michelle and Douglas; and grandchildren, Tony and daughter-in-law Lisa, Aaron, Chloe, and Sophia, and great-granddaughters, Katleyn and Emma.A private ceremony for family members will be held at McCune Garden Chapel.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCune Garden Chapel
212 Main Street
Vacaville, CA 95688
(707) 448-6546
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporter.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McCune Garden Chapel Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved