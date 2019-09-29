|
It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved wife and mother.Mae passed away peacefully at home in Vacaville on Sept. 18 after a long, courageous illness.She was preceded in death by her son, David. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Don Whitaker; children, Donna Tatom, Dan (Marlene), Dede (Jeff) Nelson, and Debbie (Robert) Amant. She will also be missed by her five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, who she loved dearly; three sisters, who she loved and had a special bond with; two brothers, along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.She was a homemaker and loved staying home raising her children and the many neighborhood kids that hung around. As the children grew and started leaving home, she went to work part time doing different things from working for a tax accountant, sandwich shop downtown and cleaning houses for a select few. She was also very active in her church until she could go no longer.Mae and Don could always be found square dancing, traveling in their motorhome and spending time with family. Mae especially loved her crafts and collectibles. She loved the holidays and spent many hours decorating.She will be sorely missed by everyone, especially her family. There will be no services at this time.Arrangements by McCune Garden Chapel, Vacaville.
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 29, 2019