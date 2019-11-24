|
Evy Brit Nosrati passed away peacefully in her sleep on the evening of Nov. 16. Evy Brit Arneson, was born in Drammen, Norway on Nov. 26, 1937. She emigrated to the United States in 1957 when she relocated to Ogden, UT, where she met the love of her life and future husband, Hassan Nosrati. The two were married and later moved to Vacaville, where they settled down, bought a house and made a life centered around their two young children, David and Richard.Later, David and Richard had children of their own and Evy and Hassan became doting grandparents to their three grandchildren, Nicholas, Jackson and Dillon. Evy lived a very full life enjoying many friendships, worldwide travels including numerous trips back to Norway, and the hosting of her famous annual Holiday party where there was an abundance of food, love, laughter, singing and dancing. Evy was also a very religious person and followed the Mormon faith and was a frequent visitor to church and a devoted participant in the church's charities and activities. She was also a dedicated member of the Sons of Norway, in which she served a term as president, and Hassan and Evy made lifelong friendships.A viewing will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 12 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 480 Wrentham Drive, Vacaville, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Vacaville Elmira Cemetery, 522 Elmira Road, Vacaville.
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019