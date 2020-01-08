|
Fern C. Larson passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 2, in Vacaville just shy of her 100th birthday in February. She was born in Wisconsin on Feb. 11, 1920 to Albert and Elizabeth Kallenbach. Fern was a teacher for 15 years. Fern and her late husband, Frank had made Vacaville home since 1990.A funeral service will be 10 a.m, Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Prior to the service, a viewing will begin at 9 a.m.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446- 3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
Published in The Reporter from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 2020