Florence L. Caughy Verbeek was born in San Francisco and raised in San Anselmo. She was the daughter of Warren and Ethel Landon and sister to Betty Landon Oakander. She attended Tamalpais High School, Marin Jr. College and then graduated from Occidental College where she was a member of Gamma Kappa Theta. She attended college events with sorority sisters Spotty, Betty and Peggy into her late 80s. During the war, Florence served with the Red Cross and then worked for a magazine ad agency in San Francisco.On Oct. 13, 1949, Florence married James W. Caughy and settled in Vacaville, to raise her family. Very involved in the community; Florence enjoyed duplicate bridge (she was a Life Master), Alter Guild and teaching Sunday School at the Epiphany Church, and Sherry Club (she was the last surviving member).After the tragic death of Bud Caughy in 1970, Florence moved to Santa Rosa where she married Col. Harry P. Verbeek on Aug. 11, 1976. During their 41 years of marriage they enjoyed travel, golf and were active in the retirement communities of Oakmont and Paradise Valley Estates.Florence filled her life with family, friends, laughter and love. She was preceded in death by her beloved husbands, James W. Caughy and Harry P. Verbeek, and will be missed by her two children, John Caughy and Laura Laughlin; four grandchildren, Jessica Laughlin Howard, James Laughlin, Michael Laughlin, Warren Caughy, and great granddaughter, Elizabeth Howard.Florence requested a small family service that was held in May.

W00133970-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter on July 7, 2019