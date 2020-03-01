|
Frances 'Jane' Lopez, loving wife and mother, passed away Feb. 22, surrounded by her sisters and daughter. Jane was born in Evansville, IN, married Alfonzo Lopez, Jr., April 27, 1954 in San Francisco and moved to Vacaville in 1969. They moved to the Redding area in 1993 where she resided until Dec. 27 when she came to live with her daughter, Becky Jimenez.Jane was a waitress and Manager at the Nut Tree Restaurant during the late 60's to the mid 80's.Jane went into Real Estate after she left the Nut Tree, and then onto Hotel and Senior Living Management until retirement. Jane worked all of her active years. She loved working.Jane's work did not define her, it was the love for her family that did. She gave her all to her children, affectionately giving advice solicited or not, which they all chuckled about. It's just who she was, and they loved her for it. Jane will be missed dearly by her family and friends.Jane is survived by her sons, Tony Lopez, Danny (Laura) Lopez, and daughter, Becky (Ernie) Jimenez; seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Alfonzo Lopez; her beloved youngest daughter, Victoria Lopez-Caulfield, and her eldest son, Jack Joseph Lopez. Per Jane's request, a private service will be held March 12. Arrangements made by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home on Elmira Road, Vacaville.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 1, 2020