Francis Edwin Myers
1944 – 2020
Vacaville
Jesus stopped by and took Francis Edwin Myers for a long walk…all the way to Eternity. Francis Myers passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on March 11, 2020, at the age of 75.
Fran was born at home in the second story of the family farmhouse in 1944 in rural Maytown, Pennsylvania. Fran attended a one-room schoolhouse until he went to Northern High School in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. During high school, Fran was an outstanding athlete, lettering in track, wrestling and football. Fran also played the tuba and trumpet in the high school band. He had a passion for Industrial Arts.
Fran knew the draft was coming, so he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1964. Fran was assigned to the USS Enterprise (CVAN-65), served as a Marine Mechanic and made two tours to Vietnam. He received numerous medals for his military service.
Fran and Jeanette's love story began in Oakland, CA and it was love at first sight. The following year they were married on August 3, 1968 in York, PA. Fran and Jeanette moved to Vallejo, CA and raised three children while being actively involved in the First United Methodist Church in Vallejo. Fran was on the Board of Trustees at the church, taught Sunday school, and worked with the youth group.
In 1969 he worked for Wilson Cornelius Ford in Vallejo as an auto mechanic. For years, many people trusted Fran as their mechanic. He opened his own business, Fran's Automotive Service, Inc. in 1975.
A few years later he had dreams of having an Automotive Machine Shop so he opened F.M. Machine. The whole family was involved in the business. His automotive machine shop was the busiest in the greater Solano area and he successfully retired in 2013.
Fran enjoyed outside activities and riding his motorcycle with his co-pilot, Jeanette. He helped start and served as president of The Christian Motorcyclists Association in Vallejo. They raised funds and made several toy runs for pediatric hospitals and created a community of fellowship. As an avid cyclist, Fran completed a three-day bicycle trek to Yosemite with his son and son-in-law and also ran a half marathon in Humboldt. He also had many talents at crafting wooden pens, cars and signs, magnetic nametags, birdhouses and a multitude of useful day-to-day items.
He was a true blessing to all around him. Fran supported many in his community and his church. He provided love, assistance and friendship to all. Out of the goodness of his heart, with his many talents, Fran helped those in need by providing repairs wherever needed.
Shortly after Fran retired, he showed signs of Parkinson's Disease and was diagnosed with MSA (Multiple System Atrophy) which he battled for seven years, then finally the Lord peacefully called him home.
Fran is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jeanette; his sister, Phyllis McClair (Barry); his daughters, Raven Reeves (Shannon), Patrice Fernald (Bill); his son, Mason Myers (Stephanie); his seven grandchildren, Gabriel, Elijah, Miranda, Caleb, Avery, Jordan and Landon; his two great-grandchildren, Alisia and Henlea.
Fran is preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Alma Myers; his sister, Louise Christiansen and his two granddaughters, ReAnna and Melissa.
Fran will be celebrated with military honors privately with his family at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in honor of Francis Edwin Myers at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mount Hermon Christian Conference Center
P.O. Box 413 Mount Hermon, CA 95041.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 25, 2020