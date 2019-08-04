|
Jay passed away after a long illness. He served in the USAF for 20 years, then civil service. After retirement he had a handyman business. He will be dearly missed by family and friends, especially by his wife Yvonne; daughter, Brenda, and grandson, Justin. A funeral service will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, Monday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
Published in The Reporter from Aug. 4 to Aug. 12, 2019