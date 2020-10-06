1/1
Frank G. Valerio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Mass of Christian Burial for Frank G. Valerio, 90 of Vacaville, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 1791 Marshall Road in Vacaville. Thursday evening, October 8, 2020 a viewing will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville. He will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma. All funeral services will follow COVID-19 guidelines in place. Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com
W00147850-image-1.jpg,W00147850-image-2.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
(707) 446-3233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporter.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Vaca Hills Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved