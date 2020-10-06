A Mass of Christian Burial for Frank G. Valerio, 90 of Vacaville, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 1791 Marshall Road in Vacaville. Thursday evening, October 8, 2020 a viewing will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville. He will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma. All funeral services will follow COVID-19 guidelines in place. Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com W00147850-image-1.jpg,W00147850-image-2.jpg