|
|
Frank J. Scalabrino, 80, passed away on Feb. 14, at his home.Frank was a wonderful loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was happiest spending time with his two children, seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild. He enjoyed going to car shows with his pride and joy a 1965 Impala. Frank leaves his children and grandchildren with the knowledge that they were truly loved. He will be dearly missed and always remembered. Frank was a member of the Retail Clerks Union and worked in the grocery business for 46 years.Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joni Scalabrino. He is survived by his son, Jeff Scalabrino, Tammy Jerrett, and daughter, Cindy Sacca (Mike); grandchildren, Randy, Scott, Candice, Brandy, Hayden, McKenna, Carson; great grandchild, Baylie; sisters, Grace Wilson (Leman), MaryAnn Fernandez (Johnny); brothers, Joe Scalabrino (Laura), Rudy Scalabrino (Sharon); aunts, Ada Dito, Barbara Moriel, and many nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law, Pat Challburg (Bob).The Scalabrino's would like to thank friends and family for all of their love and support during these difficult times. A celebration of Frank's life will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, with viewing from 12 to 1 p.m., followed by a service at 1 p.m., at Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233. www.vacahilschapel.com.
W00141880-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020