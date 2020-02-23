The Reporter Obituaries
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
(707) 446-3233
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
View Map

Frank J. Scalabrino

Frank J. Scalabrino Obituary
Frank J. Scalabrino, 80, passed away on Feb. 14, at his Vacaville home.Frank was a wonderful loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. The Scalabrino's would like to thank friends and family for all of their love and support during these difficult times.A celebration of Frank's life will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, with viewing from 12 to 1 p.m., followed by a service at 1 p.m., at Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home. 707-446-3233, www.vacahilschapel.com.
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
