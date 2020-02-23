|
|
Frank J. Scalabrino, 80, passed away on Feb. 14, at his Vacaville home.Frank was a wonderful loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. The Scalabrino's would like to thank friends and family for all of their love and support during these difficult times.A celebration of Frank's life will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, with viewing from 12 to 1 p.m., followed by a service at 1 p.m., at Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home. 707-446-3233, www.vacahilschapel.com.
W00141950-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020