DAV_photo_of_Dad_20200606.jpg" lgyOrigName="photo_222600_0006489687-01_1_DAV_photo_of_Dad.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;">World War II Veteran, Frank (Jim) Kelley, 93, passed away peacefully with his daughters at his side on May 26, 2020. He was born June 16, 1926 in Johnson City, TN.He is survived by his daughters, Diana Kelley (Glenn) Adams and Kathleen Kelley (Bill) Chun; son, Jay (Dana) Kelley; grandchildren, Peter (Michi) Garvey, Brian (Michele) Garvey, Dina (Travis) Chun-Remick, William (Jocelyn) Chun III, Randal Chun, Josh Kelley and Lisa, Danae and Amy Kelley; great-grandchildren Ryan, Emma and Conan Garvey and Payton and Troy Remick. He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Dona Kelley; son, James Kelley; and grand-daughter, Amber Kelley. Chief Petty Officer Kelley began his military career in the US Navy in 1942 aboard the USS Baltimore where he remained throughout WWII. His submarine service included the USS Sunfish (1956), USS Perch (1962), USS Menhaden (1963) and USS Pampanito (1969). Prior to the conclusion of his military service in November 1973, he was a Head Instructor at the Reserve Center at Treasure Island and was awarded the "Navy Achievement Medal." In addition to the "Navy Expeditionary Medal for Submarine Operations" he received numerous medals/awards throughout his military service.Jim was a devoted husband, proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved music, singing, playing the guitar, woodworking, fishing and bowling. He was instrumental in bringing back the annual Fairfield Veteran's Day Parade (which has continued annually) and served as Grand Marshal in 2006.Internment will be private with full military honors at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery at a date yet to be determined.
Published in The Reporter on Jun. 7, 2020.