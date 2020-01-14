|
Frank Mesta, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Dec.12. Frank was born in Fairfield, and spent most of his life as a resident of Vacaville. He worked for over 30 years as a janitor and groundskeeper for the Vacaville Unified School District. He retired and moved to Martinez, where he lived for the past eight years. He was an active member of St. Catherine's Catholic Parish, as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Moose Lodge in Pittsburgh, CA. His passions included making beef jerky, good wine and cigars.He was fondly known as "Big Frank" and made friends everywhere he went. He loved his family and friends just as he loved life, with all his heart. He will be greatly missed and remains forever as a part of our lives.He is survived by his new wife, Renee; his sons, Mauricio and Frankie; daughter-in law; Melissa; grandchildren, Lorenzo and Estela, as well as Renee's children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, who all considered him family. Also survived by his older brothers and sisters, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.Frank was cremated and his memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb.1, at 2 p.m., at Connolly & Taylor's Funeral Home in Martinez.
Published in The Reporter from Jan. 14 to Feb. 1, 2020