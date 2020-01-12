|
Fred Barnes, a native of Lowell, MA, died peacefully on Tuesday, Jan 7, in Fairfield.Fred was the fourth child of Percy and Esther (Johnson) Barnes of Lowell, MA. Left to cherish Fred's memory are his loving wife Edna for 64 years; son, Ted Barnes, Ph.D.E.E.(a graduate of Armijo High School) and his wife Marjorie, of Corvallis, OR; grandson, Connelly Barnes, Ph.D.C.S. and his wife Lin, of Seattle, WA and grandson, Everett Barnes, a medical student, of Corvallis, OR. Also surviving Fred is younger sister Lois and spouse Eddie Mitchell of Parkland, FL, plus many cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased are his parents, his older brother, H. Roy Barnes, and older sisters, Ruth Woodbury-Downing and Eileen Macheras.Fred and his wife, Edna, have called Fairfield, home since Feb. 15, 1961. Fred served 20 years in the Air Force retiring in 1971 as a MSgt Weather forecaster. He met his future wife, Edna, at Offutt Weather Central, NE, where they served as USAF coworkers. His overseas assignments were: Thornbrough AFB, Cold Bay, Alaska; Seoul, Korea; Hakata Japan and Frankfurt, Germany. Subsequent employments were: Manager, Beneficial Finance (Manager of the year of Northern CA for 1978); Admin. Assistant to County Supervisor Richard Brann; Vice President CMT Federal Credit Union (now Solano First C.U.); Part time Sales Rep. for his close and personal friend, Lee O'Dell, at Sports Corner, Inc.Fred was very active in community affairs. He served on the Fairfield Planning Commission, Fairfield Architectural Approval Committee, Solano County Planning Commission, Solano County Arts Commission. He was a Campaign Manager for some County and School District elections.Fred was a member of many organizations: The Sons of the American Revolution; Past Distinguished President and Past Distinguished Secretary of the Fairfield Kiwanis Club; American Meteorological Society since 1968; Sons of Italy; Solano County Genealogical Society; Connecticut Society of Genealogists; National Assn of Uniformed Services – NAUS; Sampson AFB Veterans Assn. and Charter & Life Member of the United Veterans Memorial Assn. Life Member: The National Society of the American Colonists; Air Weather Assn.; Freedom through Vigilance Assn. (USAF Security Service); 6918th Security Service Alumni; Non-Commissioned Officer Assn.; Air Force Assn; American Veterans – AmVets and the American Legion Post 182 where he served as Chaplain and Finance Officer. He served the American Legion 5th District for many years as Scribe and through Resolution was granted 5th District Scribe Emeritus status.Fred graduated from Lowell High School, Lowell, MA in 1951. He attended University of Nebraska, Omaha and Solano Community College and completed many Extension Courses with Penn. State and University of Maryland while he was stationed in Korea, Japan and Germany.Fred was a sports enthusiast. In his youth, he played baseball and basketball in and around Lowell, MA. He continued playing fast pitch softball, basketball and nine man touch football in the Air Force. The Air Weather Service Teams at Offutt AFB, NE, were base and district champions in softball and football many times. Additionally, Fred served as a Little League Manager, Coach and Player Agent in Japan and Germany.Fred was also a talented piano player. At age 16, he was church organist and during his assignment in Japan, he played for several Sunday School classes.Fred and his wife were family researchers. They published two books listing descendants of Thomas Barnes, an original settler in 1635 of Hartford, CT. Fred could trace his paternal grandmother's roots, Margaret Spafford, back to the year 965.Fred and Edna, through their military travels, genealogy research and vacations, had the opportunity to visit all 50 U.S. states.A Christian funeral service will be conducted at Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, Fairfield. Viewing will be Thursday, Jan. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m., and funeral service will be Friday, Jan. 17, at 2 p.m., both being held at Bryan-Braker Funeral Home. Private burial, with full military USAF honors, will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon.Arrangements are under the care of Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, 707-425-4697, www.bryanbraker.com.
Published in The Reporter from Jan. 12 to Jan. 17, 2020