Gabriel B. Querubin Sr.

Gabriel B. Querubin Sr. Obituary
Gabriel B. Querubin Sr. was born in Caoayan, Vigan, Ilocos Sur, Philippines on Aug. 13, 1945. He passed away in Fairfield, on April 24. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, from 3 to 6 p.m., with a rosary at 5 p.m., at McCune Garden Chapel, 212 Main St., Vacaville. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 350 Stinson Ave., Vacaville on Tuesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. Committal service will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, on Thursday, May 9, at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of McCune Garden Chapel. www.mccunechapel.com.
Published in The Reporter from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019
