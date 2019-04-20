The Reporter Obituaries
Gail Helen Waggett


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gail Helen Waggett Obituary
A Mass of Christian burial for Gail Helen Waggett, 69 of Vacaville, will be 10 a.m., Thursday, April 25, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 1791 Marshall Road in Vacaville. Gail passed away on the morning of April 17, at her home. She was born on March 30, 1950 to Jack and Patricia Orphan. She leaves behind beloved husband, John Waggett and family. Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com.
Published in The Reporter from Apr. 20 to Apr. 25, 2019
