Gary Allen Hamner, age 67, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, surrounded by family, after a short illness. Born on June 9, 1952 in San Diego. He joined the military and served in the US Army. In 1974 he married the love of his life, Sonnie Laine Stone.Gary was a brilliant business man, and entrepreneur with an unsurpassed work ethic, and the highest integrity.Although he excelled at business, his true passion was sharing the love of Christ. He and Sonnie traveled the world to aid diverse populations and spread the hope of Jesus.He is survived by his wife, Sonnie, and his dearly loved children, Sherie and Gary Mahlberg, Wendy and David Wylie; grandchildren, Michael, Hunter, Caleb, Haylee, and Zandr; his brother and sisters, Rick and Lynda Lowry, Denise Cannon, Theresa and Roger Starkey, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins including Traci and Kevin Foderaro, Marilyn Spencer, Kathryn Gresham, and Scott Stone; all of whom he deeply loved and treasured.A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 1 p.m., at his daughter's home. If you wish to join us, text his daughter Sherie at 707-761-7755. A private burial with military honors will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.Arrangements entrusted to Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, 707-425-4697, please go to www.bryanbraker.com for more details.
