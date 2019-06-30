|
Gary Brownwood, 65, of Oregon, formerly a resident of Vacaville, passed away June 18. Gary was born in Vacaville on May 4, 1954 to parents, Stanley and Marilyn Brownwood. Gary pursued his passion for fishing and hunting while living in Alaska and Oregon. He is preceded by his late wife, Karen Brownwood. He is survived by his parents, Marilyn and Stan Brownwood; son, Clayton Brownwood; daughter, Alexis Brownwood; brother, Stephen Brownwood and sister, Susan Viens.
Published in The Reporter on June 30, 2019