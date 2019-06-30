Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Brownwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Brownwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Brownwood Obituary
Gary Brownwood, 65, of Oregon, formerly a resident of Vacaville, passed away June 18. Gary was born in Vacaville on May 4, 1954 to parents, Stanley and Marilyn Brownwood. Gary pursued his passion for fishing and hunting while living in Alaska and Oregon. He is preceded by his late wife, Karen Brownwood. He is survived by his parents, Marilyn and Stan Brownwood; son, Clayton Brownwood; daughter, Alexis Brownwood; brother, Stephen Brownwood and sister, Susan Viens.
W00133820-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.