Gary Dean DeBruler passed away on May 5, 2020 at the age of 73 in Vacaville, CA after a prolonged illness. He was born on February 25, 1947 in Kearney, NE and raised by his parents, Glen and Mildred DeBruler. His family moved to California when he was two to seek greater opportunities. Gary graduated from Mission San Jose High School, earned his bachelor's degree in Agricultural Genetics from the University of California, Davis, and received his teaching credential from Cal State, Northridge. Gary had a long career as a teacher in the Travis Unified School District, serving for 37 years. Much of that time, he was heavily involved with the administration of the math department as a chairman. Gary was proud to hear from former students that his teaching helped further their ambition and potential to succeed in their own careers and in life. Throughout his career, his teaching and math-related humor reached multiple generations of families as they progressed through the Travis Unified school system. Gary also shared his strong passion for teaching outside the classroom. He served as a volleyball coach at Vanden High School and as a soccer coach with the Vacaville Youth Soccer League. He assisted, when he could, with several other sports, and was often found rooting for the Vikings at football and basketball games. Gary was an outdoorsman who loved being out on the lake water-skiing, snow-skiing in the Sierra, or hiking around Yosemite. He always took the time to pass on his skills to his sons and anyone around him. Gary valued the story and experience behind everyone he met; he often stopped in the middle of whatever he was doing to talk to someone new and offer his friendship.Gary is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara; sons, David and Daniel; sister, Lynda; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.