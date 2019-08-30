|
|
Gary Ray Liefer, 69, passed away on Friday, June 14, in Napa .Gary was the first born son of Ray and Cleo (Woode) Liefer on Sept. 29, 1949. The family moved from Temecula, to Vacaville where he graduated from Vacaville Union High School in 1967. He was inducted into the Army Infantry August, 1969, and served as a Radioman in Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star, 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, and a Commendation Medal for Bravery.Gary attended Cabrillo College as a full time student. In June of 1974. Gary began work for Lockheed Missiles & Space Company, Incorporated as an Electronic Systems Mechanic at the Santa Cruz Facility Rural Station, Santa Cruz, now Lockheed Martin, from which he retired in March of 2018.Gary was quiet and very patient even as a youngster. His fellow workers say he was brilliant sometimes, encyclopedic always, and kind. He was always ready to help, if someone asked. He was a great teacher, patient, calm and well versed. He had a dry sense of humor, and played a mean flamenco guitar.Gary is survived by his mother, Cleo Archibald, and sister, Catherine Liefer Chandler, both of Suisun City, and one niece, Cara Winski of De Pere, WI.He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Liefer, and his two brothers, Randy and David Liefer.Services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon. Arrangements are under the care of Bryan-Braker Funeral Home. You may sign the guest book at www.bryanbraker.com.
W00135820-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019