Gavino Alfaro Hernandez Jr, 78, passed away peacefully in his home in Vacaville, surrounded by his family and friends after battling a terminal illness. He lived a life full of love and devotion for family, support from friends & community, and with an unwavering belief in God strengthened by the Catholic faith. Survived by his wife Marie; living children, Mark Sr. and Olga Hernandez; Michelle Molina; and a son named Troy who preceded him in death. Grandchildren, Alex, Kaylyn, Amanda, Mark Jr., Tiffany, Shellymar, Ramie, Mirelys, Abner, Zulli, Soyara, and Erick; many great-grandchildren as well. Gavino was born Dec. 17th, 1940 in Rolinda, CA to Gavino Hernandez Sr. and Anita Delgado-Alfaro. In April 1962 he married his High School sweetheart Marie. Together they began their life journey in San Leandro, CA until eventually becoming pillars of the Vacaville community. Employed by Safeway in 1962 for 16 years, then joined Lucky's warehouse in 1978 until retirement. In 2008, Gavino was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary's Catholic Church, where he embraced his spiritual life through charitable events, becoming a part of the Knights of Columbus in 2009, and being a reflection of God's love through his community involvement. Gavino became a part of Odd Fellows in 2006. Known for not only his love of family & friends and dedication to Catholic faith, he is remembered for being an avid Raiders fan with a love for gambling/Casino trips, 60's music, and traveling the world from Mexico to Italy. Viewing and Rosary will be held on Tuesday 10/29/19 at 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at McCune Garden Chapel, 212 Main St. Vacaville. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday 10/30/19 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Graveside Service to follow at Vacaville Elmira Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family welcomes monetary donations towards a headstone which will be collected at reception hall. If unable to contribute, prayers and thoughts for family are all that is desired. "Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day, Unseen, Unheard, but always near, Still loved, still missed, and very dear." (unknown)
Published in The Reporter from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019