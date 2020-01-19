|
Gay Claire Metz, age 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 23, at Solano Life House in Dixon. She was born Sept. 10, 1924, in New York City, to Mario and Anna Fusco, Italian immigrants from Naples. Gay grew up in Hackensack, NJ, where she also completed nursing school. She moved to Alameda, CA after the War and married a war hero, Marine Captain Tiger Lee Grout. Putting off her own career for many years, Gay was a consummate wife, mother, and homemaker as well as an extraordinary cook with a specialty in fish and seafood. She loved the outdoors and spent many family vacations water skiing, snow skiing, fishing, camping, and riding Sierra rapids on an inner tube. Only after her only child became a young man did she take up nursing again, at Merritt Hospital in Oakland and at Alameda Hospital. When she retired from nursing, she moved to Eugene, OR, with her second husband, Ralph Metz, M.D. Gay and Ralph spent many wonderful days together camping and fishing in the Oregon wilderness. When Ralph passed away, Gay moved to Vacaville in 1996 to be close to her son's family and to be grandma to her two grandsons. Gay had been an excellent bridge player for many years, and it was at a bridge game that she met her best friend, bridge mentor, loving companion, and caregiver, Don Powell. The family extends their greatest gratitude for his faithful care for Gay.Gay was predeceased by her first husband, Lee Grout and by her second husband, Ralph Metz. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Frank Fusco of Hackensack, NJ, and Christina Gibbs of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Gay is survived by her son, Gary W. Grout of Indio, and by her two grandsons, Jonathan M. Grout of Lakeview Terrace, CA, and David H. Grout of Vacaville.Family, friends, and others whose lives Gay touched are invited to McCune Garden Chapel, 212 Main St., Vacaville, CA 95688, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, to reminisce, grieve, and support each other.McCune Garden Chapel (707) 448-6546.
Published in The Reporter from Jan. 19 to Jan. 29, 2020