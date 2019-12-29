Home

Gene Pliler was born March 15, 1933, and passed away on Dec. 15, 2019. Born in Baxter Springs, KS. Long time resident of Vacaville. Gene retired from Anheuser-Busch after 17 years. Gene will be remembered fondly by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Ilene Pliler, and his children, Michael Pliler, Lani Cartwright, Eric Pliler, Scott Pliler, Jodi Sears, Darryl Henick, 17 grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Memorial service to be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, Jan. 6, at 2:30 p.m., reception to follow.
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 29, 2019
