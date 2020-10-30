George Richard Breedlove, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died in Sacramento on October 14 after a brief illness. He would have been 97 on October 30 and will be dearly missed by his loving family. A Midwesterner who served in World War II, George was committed to his family, faith, country, and solid values of hard work and humility that gave the Greatest Generation its name. He was happiest surrounded by family and friends at the many birthdays, graduations, weddings, and holidays enjoyed by all. More than one celebration ended with a rousing rendition of "It's Jimmy Beamy Time," a song he proudly composed. George was predeceased by his wife, Genevieve, with whom he raised three children and spent many happy hours camping, visiting family, and taking cross-country trips, often accompanied by their beloved pet Dachshunds. George was born in 1923 in the small town of Cresco, IA, the son of a barber and homemaker. His college plans were interrupted when he enlisted in 1944 in the U.S. Army Air Force during WW II and was stationed in Polebrook, England. His impeccable handwriting drew attention during his training, and he was assigned as a radio operator on B17s where he translated Morse Code messages. He flew 27 combat missions with the 351st Bomb Group 509th Squadron before he returned to the states to train on B29s to fly in the Pacific. The war ended before he was assigned there, allowing George to finish his business degree at Upper Iowa University. His mind set on a career in retail, went to work for Sears, Roebuck and Co., where he met his wife, Ginny, mother to Sharon. The two married in 1951, and soon after George was called back to active duty during the Korean War. He was stationed in Pennsylvania and then sent in 1956 to England, where he and Ginny had their son, John, and daughter, Gina. The two raised their blended family together as George was later assigned to bases in Colorado; Illinois; Goose Bay, Labrador; and, finally, Travis AFB in Vacaville, CA, where the family became avid members of the Saddle Club and George became a familiar figure at the rodeos and horse shows. He and Ginny were longtime members of Bethany Lutheran Church in Vacaville.After an honorable discharge from the military in 1970 George returned to his first love of sales and went to work for Woodmen of the World, selling life insurance for the next 18 years. He and Ginny were active participants in the fraternal society, volunteering at the Woodman summer camp, attending conventions and presenting flags at schools. After retiring in 1988, George and Ginny loved hosting large family gatherings, traveling and doting on their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Kurt Winn (Staci). He is survived by children, Sharon Mahaffey (Don), John Breedlove (Cinde), and Gina Oliveira (Steve); grandchildren, Tammy Riley (Matt), Darryl Winn (Susan), Katy Oliveira, Sara Oliveira, and Carrie Breedlove; great-grandsons, Andrew Riley, Griffin Winn, and Braydon and Brody Winn. The family wishes to thank Alex and Yelena Mokov for caring for George for the past eight years. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association
/American Stroke Association
. A private memorial was held.W00148600-image-1.jpg