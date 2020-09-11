Georgette L. Smith passed away peacefully in Davis, CA at the age of 95.Georgette was born in 1924 to Lubi and Joseph Paljug of Pittsburgh, PA. She attended grade school at Nativity School and graduated from Perry High School, where she was an active member of several clubs. Her yearbook describes her as "small and friendly" and that she enjoyed "ice cream, tennis, hot dogs, saddle shoes, writing letters and scrapbooking".First in her family to attend college, Georgette attended the Carnegie Institute of Technology during WWII. While a student, she was a bobbysoxer and a huge Frank Sinatra fan. A member of the Tri-Delta sorority, she met her future husband Robert Smith on a blind date at a Greek function. Robert was a recently returned veteran of WWII and member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity, studying Electrical Engineering under the new GI bill. Georgette received her B.S. in Home Economics in 1947.Following her graduation from Carnegie Tech, Georgette began her career managing the King Edward Dining Room at Kaufmann's department store in Pittsburgh, until her marriage to Bob in 1955. The newlyweds moved to Santa Monica, CA and bought their first home in Pacific Palisades in 1956.Georgette was a stay at home mother to the four Smith children, Robert Jr., Mary Lee, James and Luann. She was an active volunteer for many of the children's activities and served as "room mother" at various times for her children's classrooms at Corpus Christi School. The Smith home was known for being the neighborhood kid magnet under Georgette's watchful eye; she even hosted a birthday party for one of the neighborhood children. All who entered the Smith home felt loved, safe, and welcomed. In 1972, the Smith family relocated to Westlake Village, where Georgette obtained her first driver's license and learned to navigate the streets of their new neighborhood in an 8-passenger Ford station wagon. Georgette continued her volunteer work, teaching catechism at St. Jude parish, and participating in the hospital auxiliary and the Garden Club in Westlake Village.In 1977, Georgette took a position in the linen department at Robinson's department store at the newly built shopping mall, The Oaks, in nearby Thousand Oaks, CA. She was promoted to manager of her department, and worked there for many years until her retirement. The 1994 Northridge Earthquake hastened the Smiths' decision to move to Northern California, and in 1995 Georgette and Bob moved to Vacaville. They resided in Vacaville for 18 years where they were active members of St. Joseph's parish. Georgette and Bob enjoyed playing Scrabble and travelling to Bob's 4th Division Marines reunion each year. Georgette was surpassed by none in her role as a grandmother and was very involved in the lives of her grandchildren. She is remembered fondly for creating delicious home cooked meals, hiding cucumbers, clipping and mailing newspaper articles she thought her family might enjoy, sharing stories, lending a listening ear, creating customized "Arrow Games", and mailing cards to her grandkids for nearly every holiday.Declining health necessitated a move to assisted living in Davis in 2013. Georgette attended Sunday mass faithfully, along with prayer services offered by St. James Church at Atria Covell Gardens, as long as her health allowed.Georgette was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter, Luann Jones and son-in-law Lewis Jones; siblings, Ann Korenich, William (Ann) Paljug and Joseph (Ann) Paljug. Georgette is survived by son, Robert (Karen) Smith Jr., daughter, Mary (Ray) Cabral, son, James (Lucy) Smith; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and another on the way. She was a special aunt to her numerous nieces and nephews, as well as their children and grandchildren. Interment will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St James Church, 1275 B St., Davis or to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
).