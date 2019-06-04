Gerald A. "Jerry" Alonzo, 73, of Catlin, IL, passed away at 10:50 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.Jerry was born on Oct. 1, 1945, in Oakland, CA, to Alfred and June Machado Alonzo. He married Judy Gondry on June 2, 1990 in South Lake Tahoe, CA. She survives. Other survivors include his daughter, Julie Henson, and grandson, Michael Henson of Portland, OR; grandson, Marshall Henson of Vacaville; stepdaughter, Keri (Joel) Meckley; step grandson, Gavin Meckley; step granddaughter, Isa Meckley of Winfield, PA; two sons, Jay Alonzo and Jared Alonzo of Aurora, CO; brother, Donnie (Marlene), and sister, Kathy Barr of Dixon; as well as nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents.Jerry grew up in Fremont. After graduating high school, he joined his family in farming. The family relocated to Dixon, where they farmed for nearly 50 years. He loved being a farmer and took great satisfaction knowing his efforts fed people. After retiring, he and his wife, Judy moved to Catlin, IL. There he pursued his interests of fishing, sporting clay shooting, and woodworking. He was a talented woodworker and loved taking a piece of wood and turning it into something beautiful. He and Judy had many wonderful trips and adventures. They would have celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary on June 2.Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 6, at Robison Chapel in Catlin, IL, with Chris Lawler officiating. Burial will be in Oakhill Cemetery in Danville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to or Fellowship of Christian Athletes, c/o Mr. Daniel Chappell, Executive Director, 2915 Townway Road, Danville, IL 61832. Online condolences at www.robisonchapel.com.

W00132780-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter from June 4 to June 6, 2019