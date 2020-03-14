Home

Geri Joan Harvey

Geri was born in San Francisco on Feb. 11, 1946. She was 74 when she passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and love, on March 3. She was predeceased by her parents, Elmer and Phyllis O'Neil.She married Ken Harvey on Feb. 15, 1964 in San Francisco, and they had 56 wonderful years together. No matter where Geri worked, most important to her were the relationships she made and the lives she touched; sharing the message of Christ with everyone was always near and dear to her heart. She is survived by her loving husband, Ken; sons, Ken M. and Dennis M. (Toni) Harvey; brother-in-law, Paul Harvey; grandchildren, Alex, Kai, Ashley, Ian, Katherine; great-granddaughter, Lily Mae, and numerous nieces and nephews. No flowers, please.
Published in The Reporter from Mar. 14 to Mar. 28, 2020
