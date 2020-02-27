The Reporter Obituaries
|
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
7:00 PM
Memorial Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church

Gertrude "Trudy" Wischer


1940 - 2020
Gertrude "Trudy" Wischer Obituary
Trudy Wischer, 79, of Fairfield, died on Saturday, Feb, 22 in Vacaville. Born April 2, 1940, in Burlington, IA, she was the daughter of Leo and Mary Spearman Burke. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., with the Rosary beginning at 7 p.m., at Vaca Hills Chapel in Vacaville on Sunday, March 1.A Memorial Mass of the Resurrection for Gertrude Wischer will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 2, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, with burial at the Fairfield-Suisun Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2020
