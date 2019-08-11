|
Glenna died peacefully at home on Aug. 7, after losing her mobility to hydrocepholis several years ago. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dick Aguilera; sister, Imogene James, and brother, Paul Davidson. She is survived by two sons, Carlos Aguilera of Vacaville, and Dennis Aguilera (wife Suzanne Samolis Aguilera) of Cape Coral, FL; grandson, Craig Aguilera, of Sacramento; two nieces, Carol James of Hermosa Beach, and Beverly Dunn of Dennison, TX; her beloved Westie dog, Dino; her nieces and nephews by marriage, John Aguilera, Santa Rosa, Fred Aguilera, Santa Rosa, Priscilla Yandall, Long Beach, Bob Carrion, AZ, and Betty Ireland, Turlock. She was blessed in her last few years to be taken care of by loving caretakers, and also by her son, Carlos, and best friend, Mary Lujan. Over the past five years, Patty Yambao, Dee Valencia and Elaine Varela have faithfully read the Bible and newspapers to Glenna.She lived in Vacaville for over 75 years and was very active in the community. Glenna worked at Basic Vegetable Plant in Vacaville for many years. She was one of the original members of the Vacaville Moose Lodge and reined as SR. Regent from 1990 to 1991. Her devotion and contributions to the Moose Lodge are remembered and appreciated by many former and existing members. She volunteered her time and enthusiasm to many other activities and organizations around Vacaville. Glenna will be remembered for riding in the Fiesta Days Parade with her late husband in their 1931 Ford Model "A" car, winning several trophies throughout the years. Glenna was an avid gardener and was recognized in the Vacaville Reporter for growing a four-pound onion. She grew more veggies than she could use so she could share her bounty with her friends and neighbors.She loved traveling and visited Europe, Hawaii, Korea, the Bahamas, Mexico, Kentucky and Florida. She also traveled in her motorhome to many US States and numerous camping areas in California.Glenna's biggest love was always her family and wonderful friends. She loved life and lived it to the fullest and will be greatly missed. Our loss is Heavens gain.Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 10 to 11 a.m., at McCune Garden Chapel with funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial at Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery. Visit mccunechapel.com to leave pictures and memorials.
Published in The Reporter from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019