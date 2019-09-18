|
Gloria Ann Bragg, a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister, cousin and friend, passed away on Aug. 23, in the city of Vacaville, 23 days shy of her 96th birthday. Gloria, proud of her Italian heritage, was born and raised in San Francisco. She was the daughter of Louis and Mabel Giovannini, sister of Diana M. Logan (Robert) of San Mateo and was preceded in death by her brother, Louis A. Giovannini.While employed at the Irwin Memorial Blood Bank during World War II, Gloria met a young Naval Officer, Dr. Donald R. Bragg, and they were married in San Francisco in 1945. They moved to the City of Vallejo where Donald began his practice of Dentistry and celebrated 68 years of marriage until his death in 2013.Gloria was a member of St. Basils Parish for 69 years and an active member of various community organizations. Gloria's greatest pleasure was spending time with family and friends celebrating birthdays and holidays. Her generosity towards others, her love of bridge club and travel, and continual quest for knowledge were ever present throughout her life.Gloria is survived by her two daughters, Donna Rose and Cathy Higgins (Dan) of Vacaville; four grandchildren, Kevin Rose (Megan) of Napa, Alison Rose (Mike Tidwell), Patrick Higgins, and Laura Schermerhorn (Adam) all of Vacaville, and four great grandchildren, Sydney and Piper Rose, and Charlotte and Reed Schermerhorn, and many nieces and nephews.Special appreciation goes to Vacaville Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center for their devoted care of our mother, Gloria, in her final days.A Funeral Mass, concelebrated by her two cousins, will be held on Sept. 23, at St Mary's Catholic Church, Vacaville, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to DeColores Foundation, 142 Kearney St., Chula Vista, CA 91910, or a .
