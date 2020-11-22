Gloria Ann Degen, age 81, passed away peacefully at home with family. She fought a courageous mercifully short battle with cancer. Gloria was born at the Presidio of San Francisco on May 29, 1939. She was the daughter of California transplants, Master Sergeant Bernard Lee King (US Army) of Schenectady, NY, and Mary Anna Hunt-Scofield, of Atchison, KS. She spent her early years with family at the secretive Two Rock Ranch Station in Petaluma. After WWII, the family returned to San Francisco where her father retired from the Army and opened King's Sporting Goods on Geary Boulevard. She later moved to "the Peninsula," as she liked to call it. She graduated from San Mateo High School in 1957. Gloria earned her Associate Degree in Arts at the College of San Mateo.Gloria married Kevin Conway in 1960 in San Mateo. They had four daughters. While raising her family, Gloria worked at Bank of America. Unfortunately, the marriage ended by divorce in 1985.After a few years living on her own, she met her neighbor Tom, an Air Force retiree, in Millbrae. They married in 1995. Gloria and Tom moved to Vacaville in 2000, where they retired. Gloria enjoyed her many hobbies: cooking, acquiring cookbooks, reading (always a new novel within reach), bowling in the Vaca Valley Wives league, growing roses, playing (and winning) card games, home decorating, sewing, and painting. Tom always enjoyed bringing her to annual family reunions in Iowa. Gloria and Tom also enjoyed trips to Mexico and sailing on three cruises. Gloria's friends remember her as smart, a fantastic cook, gorgeous, talented, thoughtful, vivacious, humorous, fashionable, joyful, spunky, and always a gracious hostess. Everyone who knew or met her admired her elegant hairdo - always perfectly styled and coiffed. Gloria is survived by her husband, Thomas Degen, of Vacaville; her stepsister, Clara Jeanne Mann of Pensacola, FL; daughters, Cynthia and husband Matt Sweitzer of Reno, NV; Shirley Ann Heins of Folsom, CA; Colleen Conway of Mustang, OK; and Kristina and husband Jeff Stewart of Amarillo, TX; and stepdaughters, Kathleen McFee of Roseville, CA; and Jennifer and husband David Kukis, of Davis, CA. Also surviving are Tom's three brothers and sister-in-law, Lawrence and Catherine of Rockwell, IA, and their family; Richard of San Antonio, TX; and Danny of Des Moines, IA. Gloria is also survived by 13 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Ryan, Meagan, Chris, Nick, Shirley Ann, Tim, Maddie, Douglas, Richard, Andrew, Andy, Will, and Molly; and five great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Jax, Max, Zoey, Jude, and Oliver. Also mourning are her dear friends Mary Ann, Nadine, Arlene, Pat, Roberta and Al, Marlene, Dave and Cindy, Bob and Linda, Darlene, and her caring neighbors, Jack and Maggi, Kim, Ed and Cel, and Matt and Suzanne. Her bowling partners Diana, Kerri, Billie, Wanda, and Vivian miss her greatly. Not to worry, Gloria is throwing strikes for the team in heaven now with her teammate Lillian.During her final days, Gloria may have set a record as she received four sacraments in one week: Reconciliation, Eucharist, Anointing of the Sick, and Marriage. Yes, marriage! Because Tom and Gloria's first spouses predeceased them, they were free to marry in the Catholic church in their 25th year together. That they did at their home, four days before her passing. The family is grateful for the assistance of Father Berg and Father Wood of St. Mary's Church, for coordinating the ceremony on short notice.A funeral mass is pending subject to local and state virus restrictions. Invitees will be notified. Memorials to Sutter Health Hospice are encouraged: Sutter Care at Home, Attn: Gift Processing Center, PO Box 160045, Sacramento, CA 95816.