Gloria Marie Hess, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on July 21, 2020. She was born February 21, 1939 in Waco, TX to Clyde and Stella Pittman. She met her best friend and love, Donald Hess, in 1963, and they married in Switzerland in April of 1964. Don preceded her in death in 2008. A private funeral service for Gloria was conducted by her children and family at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on July 30, where she was buried with her husband.Gloria was a mother, first and foremost, raising three children to whom she devoted her life. After family, her dearest love was playing the piano. In 1960 she received a degree in Music from Howard Payne University, later earning her Master's degree from Texas University. From her first piano lesson at age two, until her death, Gloria worked endlessly to improve her musical talent, achieving a playing ability that often stunned and amazed her listeners.Outside the home, Gloria worked in a variety of fields, including real estate, banking, teaching, and church organist. She loved traveling, and was supremely grateful to have had the opportunity to travel the world with her husband, Don, before his death. She is survived by her three sons, Jon, Kelly, and Michael Hess; daughters-in-law, Lisa and Sandy Hess; as well as three grandsons she adored, Dylan, Hunter, and Benjamin Hess.She is loved and will be missed dearly.