Gloria Pauline Caldwell passed away in her sleep and went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ Sunday, March 3, at the age of 91.The daughter of Charles and Susan Sherman, Gloria was born on July 14, 1927 in Vacaville. Pauline attended the one room school house at Oakdale School on Pleasants Valley before moving on to attend Vacaville High in the early 40's. She married the love of her life, George Caldwell while George was in the navy (Pearl Harbor Survivor). Pauline worked at Mare Island in the later parts of the war. She went on to live in various places throughout the country before moving back to Vacaville. Her interests included fishing, cooking and crafts. She was preceded in death by her husband, George, and is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Diane Proffitt of Missouri and numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. Pauline will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. Pastor Ken Doan of Orchard Avenue Baptist Church will be officiating. A viewing will be held at McCune Garden Chapel between 5 and 8 p.m., on Monday, March 11. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m., Tuesday March 12, at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery.

W00129470-image-1.jpg,W00129470-image-2.jpg Published in The Reporter from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019