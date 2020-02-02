|
A Graveside Service for Grant Elwood Morley, 86 of Vacaville, will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery, 522 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Prior to the graveside, there will be a viewing at Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home from 9 to 10:45 a.m.Mr. Morley passed away on Jan. 28, in Vacaville. He was born in Detroit, MI on June 2, 1933.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020