Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
(707) 446-3233
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery
522 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA
View Map
Grant Elwood Morley


1933 - 2020
Grant Elwood Morley Obituary
A Graveside Service for Grant Elwood Morley, 86 of Vacaville, will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery, 522 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Prior to the graveside, there will be a viewing at Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home from 9 to 10:45 a.m.Mr. Morley passed away on Jan. 28, in Vacaville. He was born in Detroit, MI on June 2, 1933.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
