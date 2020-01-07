|
|
On Tuesday, Dec. 31, Gregory Dean Gruszkiewicz, beloved father of two children passed away peacefully at his home, at the age of 70.Gregory was born on Aug. 12, 1949 at the Panama Canal, to Andrew Peter and Elnora May Gruszkiewicz. Gregory grew up in Vacaville, attending Vacaville High and then St. Vincent's School for Boys in San Rafael. He later moved to Napa, where he attended his church, New Life Tabernacle and became a born again Christian. He met and married his wife at the time, Pamela Ann Berner.In 1976, Greg and his wife had their first child, Timothy Sean Gruszkiewicz, who passed away a few days after birth. In 1977, they had their second child, Karina Lynn Gruszkiewicz. Two years later they had their third child, Sean Gregory Gruszkiewicz.Gregory attended Napa Valley College earning his GED and graduating with an AS degree in 1990. He worked as a psychiatric technician at the Sonoma State Development Center for 10 years. He later moved to Moab, UT, where some of his family resided, working in a hospital and later as a custodian retiring from the Utah School District. To be closer to his children after retiring, Greg moved back to his hometown of Vacaville. There he attended The Father's House, where he joined a men's Bible study group. Ministering and being ministered to, it was there that he made many good friends that touched his life.He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Peter Gruszkiewicz; mother, Elnora May Gruszkiewicz; son, Timothy Sean Gruszkiewicz; brother, Michael Gruszkiewicz, and sister, Sonya Gruszkiewicz.Gregory is survived by his daughter, Karina Lynn Guerrero; son-in-law, Troy Dino Guerrero; son, Sean Gregory Gruszkiewicz; granddaughter, Sophia Corinne Guerrero; grandson, Dominic Joel Guerrero; siblings, Sylvia Gruszkiewicz, Cindy Gruszkiewicz, Lydia Barnes, Gabriel Gruszkiewicz and Lyla Gruszkiewiez, as well as many nieces and nephews.The family will be having a celebration of life at McCune Garden Chapel, 212 Main St., Vacaville, at 1 p.m., Jan. 8. There will be a viewing prior, on Jan. 7, at the same location from 5 to 8 p.m.
Published in The Reporter from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020