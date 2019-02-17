Gus Sonntag, 92, passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2018 surrounded by his children. Gus served in the Army and later retired from Manasse-Block Tanning Co. as the chief of maintenance. Gus loved woodworking and could always be found in the garage building something. He built each of his grandchildren a dresser upon their birth. Gus was always a gentleman, a family man and loved by all. Gus was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor, and baby son, Stephen. Gus is survived by his son, Larry (Christine) Sonntag of Esparto; daughter, Sandy (Mark) Coleman of Vacaville; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three step grandchildren, and numerous step great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon on Feb. 22, at 11 a.m. Reception to follow at his daughter's house. Published in The Reporter from Feb. 17 to Feb. 22, 2019