Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
Dixon, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gus Sonntag
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gus Sonntag

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gus Sonntag Obituary
Gus Sonntag, 92, passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2018 surrounded by his children. Gus served in the Army and later retired from Manasse-Block Tanning Co. as the chief of maintenance. Gus loved woodworking and could always be found in the garage building something. He built each of his grandchildren a dresser upon their birth. Gus was always a gentleman, a family man and loved by all. Gus was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor, and baby son, Stephen. Gus is survived by his son, Larry (Christine) Sonntag of Esparto; daughter, Sandy (Mark) Coleman of Vacaville; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three step grandchildren, and numerous step great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon on Feb. 22, at 11 a.m. Reception to follow at his daughter's house.
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 17 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.