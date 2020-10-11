1/1
Gwendolyn MA Brown
Gwendolyn MA Brown 84, transitioned peacefully on Saturday October 3, 2020. She happily resided in Vacaville for the past 50 years. Born to parents Bennie and Beatrice Page-Cochran on April 16 in Polk County, Mill Spring, NC. Gwen grew up with six loving siblings, Buck, Mabel, Shirley, Clifford, Polly, and Larry. She married the love of her life Eulas O "Jack" Brown on December 3rd, 1955, who preceded her death in 2006.Beloved mother of three daughters and their husbands, Terri and Bruce, Cindi and Brian, Veronica and Seth. Loving Nana of Chris, Shawnté, Stephen, Kevin and Ezra. Great-grandma of Sam and Catelynn.Everyone who met her always said the same thing: "what a wonderfully sweet lady." She was a celebrated employee of various retail establishments and was an avid oil painter and porcelain doll maker. I might add she was the best buttermilk biscuit baker on the West Coast! Viewing 12-1 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Vaca Hills Chapel 524 Elmira Road Vacaville CA 95687. Funeral Service, Friday, October 16 at 1:00 P.M. at Vaca Hills Chapel. Burial following the funeral at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery.In lieu of flowers please plant a tree in Gwen's honor https://www.americanforests.org/ways-to-give/memorial-gift-trees/ or make a donation to St. Jude.
Published in The Reporter from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16, 2020.
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Vaca Hills Chapel
