Harold "Rod" Gerard Woznichak passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Feb. 12, surrounded by his family and friends. He was 66 years young.Rod was born to parents Richard and Catherine Woznichak on April 2, 1952, in Pittsburg, PA. He shared this day with his twin brother, Rick.Rod and his family lived in Pittsburg for 16 years before moving across the country to Placentia, CA. There, Rod started his junior year at El Dorado High School. He graduated in 1970. In 1981, Rod married the love of his life, Diane and moved to Vacaville. He was a devoted husband and father.Rod worked for Clorox Company in Fairfield. He was a hardworking, loyal employee for 38 years and retired in April 2018.Rod will be fondly remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and his kind and generous heart. He made the best out of any situation and always tried to put a smile on your face. Rod had a great love for camping, 4-wheeling, and music. He had a vast music collection and you could always find him listening to music and playing drums.Rod is survived by his wife of 38 years, Diane, and their children, Renee (Lucas Reid) and John; his grandson, Liam Reid; father, Richard Woznichak; brothers, Rick (Emily), Mark (Laura), and Gerry (Sylvia); sisters, Cathy (Hans Fuchs) and Terri (Mike); and many nephews and nieces. Rod was preceded in death by his mother, Cathy.Rod will be greatly missed by his family and lifelong friends. He is loved by many. Family and friends whose lives were touched by Rod are invited to a funeral mass and celebration of Rod's life on Friday, March 1 at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph's Church in Vacaville. A reception will immediately follow in the fellowship hall. Published in The Reporter from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2019