|
|
Harry I. Stafford was born Oct. 27, 1931 and passed away on Dec. 21, at the age of 88. He graduated from Woodland High School in 1949, attended UC Davis for one year, then enlisted in the Marine Corps from 1951 to 1954 during the Korean War.He married Dolores (Dodie) Garcia in Vacaville in 1959 and they were married for 60 plus years. His daughter, Wendy Stafford, preceded him in death in 2018, his brother, Keith Stafford, and his parents, also precede him. He leaves behind his wife, Dodie; daughter, Lisa Staples, and five grandchildren, Hunter, Sager, Branden, Makenna and Mallory. He also leaves many friends, in-laws, nieces and nephews behind. He will be greatly missed.Harry was a member of the Vacaville Chamber of Commerce and the Lions Club. He later moved to Lodi and worked for Francis B. Young Grain Company for many years, then retired as the manager for Riverside Grain Elevators in Isleton, CA. He was also a past president of Rotary Club in Walnut Grove, CA and dabbled in real estate mortgage lending until his wife retired from teaching. He and Dodie became members of The Woodbridge Golf & Country Club in 1974 and enjoyed golfing and the club well into his 80's. Harry loved the San Francisco 49'ers and enjoyed many parties with friends while cheering on his favorite team. He and Dodie traveled to many foreign countries and many states playing lots of golf and water skied almost every weekend in his younger days. He believed in taking his family on yearly vacations beginning when his girls were very young. Harry loved the Marines - Semper Fi! There will be a viewing at Lodi Funeral Home, 725 S. Fairmont Ave., Lodi, on Dec. 30 from 1 to 5 p.m. Burial will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, on Jan. 2, at 10 a.m. Lunch will follow for family and friends.
W00139900-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020