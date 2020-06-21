Harry Paolini

Harry (NMN) Paolini passed away on May 14, 2020 at the age of 96 1/2. Harry was born on November 15, 1923, to Fabrizio and Pierina Paolini, and was one of 12 children of which 9 lived to adulthood. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Mel, Phillip, Raymond, and Robert; his sisters, Mary, Florence (Dolly) and Elsie & his son, Harry and wife, Dorothy.He is survived by his daughter, Linda Paoli (Brian Gorrell); grandson, Gerald Lee Solley III (Sandra Sequeira); great-granddaughter, Melissa Solley, step-great-grandson, Edward Cuevas; his sister, Edith Keller (Bert), sisters-in law, Shirley and Viola, & numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and step-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held via Zoom on July 11 at 11:00 am. Call Linda Paoli at 916-719-8547 for details. In lieu of flowers, any remembrances can be sent to the Democratic Party https://secure.actblue.com/donate/web-donate or donate to The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People www.naacp.org
W00145210-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Jun. 21 to Jul. 11, 2020.