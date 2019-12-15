|
Harry Roger Clendenning, who was known by many as Glenn, passed away peacefully at Paramount House Memory Care on Nov. 27. Harry was born in Chicago, IL to George and Ethel (Deaville) Clendenning. He joined the Army Air Corps in 1943 and fought during the European campaign. After World War II, he had tours of duty in Japan and Greenland. After over 30 years of service, Harry retired as a CMSgt from the Air Force at Travis AFB. Harry met the love of his life, Irma Alene Johnson, at Wright Patterson AFB in Ohio. They enjoyed 70 years of marriage and raised their three children together. Some of Harry's favorite activities included watching old movies, walking, listening to music and especially, playing card games with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, George; sister, Dorothy, and son, Christopher Alan. Harry is survived by his loving wife, Irma; son, Steven Kelley; daughter, Kathleen Joy; grandsons, Andrew Christopher Clendenning and Scott Michael Haralson (Lucy), and great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Funeral arrangements made by McCune's in Vacaville. Harry will be laid to rest on Dec. 18, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in Harry's name, to the at or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
