|
|
A Memorial Service for Helen Ann Johansen, 88, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, at Trinity Baptist Church, 401 W. Monte Vista Ave., Vacaville. Pastor Greg Davidson will officiate. Private burial will be at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery.Helen went home to the Lord on Feb. 7. Helen, affectionately known as GG "God's Gift", was born on July 14, 1931 to Bryan and Sally Spaulding in Fresno, CA.Helen was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was well traveled and was an active member of her church. Helen is survived by her son, Bill Johansen; daughters and sons-in-law, Tina and Gary Rafferty, and Sally and Don Chipman; sister, Mary Sexauer. She also is survived by five grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, one great great grandson, and a host of extended family and friends.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold Johansen.Funeral arrangements are by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
W00141550-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020