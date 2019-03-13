|
|
Helen McCoy passed away Sunday, March 10. She is survived by her two children, Les and Melinda; one brother; five sisters; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren, as well as many nephews and nieces.Born in Arkansas, Helen was a long time resident of Vacaville. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and will be missed by her family and friends.Viewing will be at McCune Garden Chapel, Thursday, March 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at McCune Garden Chapel, Friday, March 15, at 1 p.m. Sign the online guestbook at www.mccunechapel.com.
Published in The Reporter from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019