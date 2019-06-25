Helen Elizabeth Chamberlain went home to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 90 on June 20 from pneumonia, at Vacavalley Hospital. She was a resident of Vacaville Convalescent & Rehab (VCRC). Helen was born near Castine, OH, the daughter of Ralph Schell and Mary Brandon-Schell. She was predeceased by her only brother, Richard Schell. She married Thomas Chamberlain in Susquehanna, PA in 1948. They resided in Southport, NY near Elmira, NY, and she lived there until 2005 following Thomas' death in 1994. She then moved to Vacaville, CA to be near family.Leaving to cherish her memory are her son, David Chamberlain, and his wife, Carol Chamberlain of Newark Valley, NY; her daughter, Cyndi Jackson, and her husband, Bill Jackson of Vacaville; granddaughters, Rebekah Harriman (Rian) of Vacaville, and Renae Jackson, Huntington Beach; grandsons, Ryan Jackson of Kansas City, KS, Ian Chamberlain, Lockwood, NY, Owen (Christina) Chamberlain, of Boise, ID, Sean Chamberlain, Elmira, NY, and Nicholas Chamberlain of Chemung, NY. Helen worked for almost three decades as a waitress at the X-Cel Dairy in Southport, NY. She loved people, and everyone knew her. She grew up on a farm and she valued the simple things in life. She was a hard worker. Most of all she cherished her family, and especially her grandchildren, of which she was very proud of. She was an inspiration to her family and very supportive of their endeavors. A kind, gentle, and loving soul like no other. She will always be remembered and deeply missed. Helen was a woman of great faith and a bright shining light in this world.A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 27, at 11 a.m., at the Trinity Baptist Church, in Vacaville. Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.

