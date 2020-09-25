Helen Vineyard passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 21, 2020. Born in Madera in 1929, Helen was a homemaker and hospital volunteer who loved her church and loved the old church hymns. A life long Baptist, she was a member of Orchard Avenue Baptist Church in Vacaville. She was 5-time president of the NorthBay Guild and racked up over 10,000 hours of volunteer time working in the gift shop, thrift store, and hospital. She will be sorely missed by her many friends and large family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Austin Vineyard. She is survived by three sons, Paul Vineyard of Vacaville and Nelson Vineyard and Dan Vineyard of Capitola; and her beloved daughters-in-law Mary Vineyard and Leslie Vineyard. She leaves behind six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She will be interred at Sacramento Valley Memorial Cemetery.