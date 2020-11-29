1/1
Helen Wollin
Helen Wollin, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020, from Alzheimer's which ensued shortly after her husband's death.She was born on March 8, 1933, in Ohio and was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Donald Wollin; her parents; brothers, Willie (Juanita) and Vernon Moore; sisters, Jean (Russell) Godfrey, Margaret (Melvin) Lozier and Gladys Moore.Helen was a big fan of Country music, gardening, shopping and occasional trips to the casinos. She was a wonderful homemaker and baker and was generous with her time for others and her well received chocolate chip cookies.She was a true people person and delighted in getting to know everyone from the mailman to the employees where she shopped. She had the most incredible sense of humor which frequently led to public displays of uncontrolled, doubled-over laughter especially on outings with her daughters.Until the tragedy of her illness at the age of 81, Helen was a very active person and enjoyed life to the fullest. She was a beautiful soul, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.Helen is survived by her two daughters, Deborah (Steve) Begley, Donna Wollin; two granddaughters, Erica Shaw and Jennifer Begley; three great-grandsons; one brother, Richard Moore; and one sister, Hazel Garrett.Special thanks to Pacifica Senior Living and Sutter Care at Home Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research (alzinfo.org).
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 29, 2020.
