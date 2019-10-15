|
Henry Max Jacob died Friday, Sept. 20, with family at his side. Born Nov. 24, 1970 in San Francisco, Henry was raised in Berkeley along with his younger sister. He attended parochial and public schools throughout Berkeley before heading off to college at Humboldt State and then graduated from CSU Stanislaus in 1994. He briefly lived and worked in the Sacramento area before moving to Stockton, where he started a family and chose to spend the rest of his life. Henry was a talented artist, passionate home cook, and exceptional downhill skier. He also enjoyed recreational archery since middle school and passed this love along to his eldest son. Henry was rarely interested in following the rules and had a truly unique perspective and appreciation of life's challenges and joys. Regardless of the circumstances, he was always able to find the humor in everyday situations; he relished in making people laugh. Henry had an unstoppable work ethic, as well, and will be missed by his co-workers and customers at Pak Mail. He was a loyal friend and thoughtful brother and uncle; in addition, he deeply appreciated the constant devotion of his parents. Henry cherished his two older children, and with great pride and joy, he looked forward to the birth of his youngest son this winter. Henry's mother has been lovingly knitting baby clothes for his youngest son each week while attending her Vacaville knitting club. He was profoundly in love with his wife and thankful for her friendship and adoration every day.Henry leaves behind his wife, Kimberly; children, Alexander, Kayley and Dylan; father and mother, Paul and Dorothy; step children, Kessana, Natalin, and Noe; sister, Sarah Ball; brother-in-law, Jon Ball; nephew and niece, Franklin and Annie, and numerous extended family and in-laws. Condolences can be sent to KIMBERLY JACOB c/o Frisbee Warren & Carroll Mortuary, 809 N. California St., Stockton, CA 95202.
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 15, 2019